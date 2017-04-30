When Are Democrats Going To Wake THE MUCK UP About Fork Tongue Sanders?

Joy Reid and her panel heatedly debate: what&rsquo;s the point of DNC chairman Tom Perez touring with Independent Bernie Sanders, rather than reaching out to the base that actually supported Clinton?

MSNBC

http://www.msnbc.com/ Watch on YouTube

Although Joy Reid discussion about the subject of my post was last week, its substance is still applicable today. I've grown tired of Bernie Sanders deliberate, along with strategic effort, to undermine the Democratic Party and President Obama.

Joy is pointing out what's up with Sanders in her probing questions. I suspect, if Sanders continues trashing the Democratic Party, along with President Obama that she'll go in on him harder, etc.. Joy stands for integrity, honesty, etc., regardless of what side of the aisle a politician is on. The same principle applies to whatever issue is being discussed.

Bernie Sanders is no exception and the Democratic Party, including the leader of the DNC Tom Perez, needs to stand up to him and his cronies. I believe the attacks on the Democratic Party by Sanders and his cronies, is a strategy designed to undermine it and President Obama.

It's not by accident that Keith Ellis, Elizabeth Warren, Cornel West and Sanders, have either criticized Obama or the Democratic Party. I believe, each one of them, are trying to turn Democrats and the public specifically against Obama, because they want to be the voice of our party. They're afraid when and if he start to speak out that it'll take attention away from them, etc..

Egos, grudges, money, power, etc., are at play and I along with many other folks, won't be fooled by it. It's necessary to recognize cancer and not look away, because that can often be detrimental. The Democrats can't allow the party to be held hostage by the right or Sanders. We saw that movie play out in the 2016 election and it didn't end well.

BTW, I'm not a sore loser, because Hillary Clinton lost, even though I believe Sanders did help cement the right narrative against her. It's my opinion that Sanders is Ralph Nader-N-Sheep Clothing on steroids.

Like Maya Angelou said “When someone shows you who they are believe them; the first time.” Don't get me wrong, because I believe people are able to change and their stance on issues but in Sanders case, as it relates to the Democratic Party, his seemingly disgust for it, Maya Angelo words are fitting.